Lindsey Vonn falls toward end of downhill training run in Cortina

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn fell toward the end of a World Cup downhill training run on Thursday and appeared slightly banged up.

Vonn got back up and skied to the finish area on the Olympia delle Tofane course that will host next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics but then went inside a medical tent for treatment.

The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to ski racing after nearly six years of retirement, with a titanium knee replacement.

Last Sunday, she finished fourth in a super-G in St. Anton, Austria.

Vonn holds the record of 12 wins in Cortina.

