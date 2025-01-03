Luke Littler, 17, becomes youngest world darts champion by beating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 View Photo

Luke Littler became the youngest world champion in darts history on Friday when the 17-year-old Englishman lived up to his billing as Britain’s latest sporting superstar.

Littler beat three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final at a boisterous Alexandra Palace in London.

It completes the remarkable rise of Littler, a prodigy from Warrington in northwest England who first threw a dart as an 18-month-old toddler, was junior world champion in 2023 and reached the world final last year — at age 16 — before losing to top-ranked Luke Humphries.

That catapulted him to stardom, making him famous far beyond darts while lifting the sport into the mainstream like in its heyday in the 1980s.

Littler handled the huge pressure and expectation on him to return to the final 12 months later and powered 4-0 up in sets against Van Gerwen, a darts phenom himself as a youngster and with world titles in 2014, ‘17 and ’19.

The Dutchman made it 4-1, 5-2 and 6-3, but Littler could not be stopped.

Van Gerwen was previously the youngest world champion in the elite Professional Darts Corporation competition, winning the 2014 final at age 24.

Jelle Klaasen won the now-defunct British Darts Organisation world title in 2006 at age 21.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer