Rafael Campos the feel-good winner at Kapalua. New PGA Tour system might limit these tales

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The cream-colored enveloped arrived at the Puerto Rico home of Rafael Campos on Dec. 23, and there was no mistaking who it was from — Augusta National — or what it contained. That’s why he waited a few days to open it and find his invitation to the Masters.

“I wanted that to be my Christmas present,” Campos said. “And it was surreal. Just trying to understand, ‘This is really happening, right?’ And it was so cool.”

Six weeks after the 36-year-old Campos delivered one of those feel-good moments in golf by winning the Bermuda Championship, he still has a hard time fathoming what happened.

He feared he would have to miss the Bermuda Championship because his wife was due with their first child. He brought their daughter home and arrived in Bermuda some two hours before his tee time. And then he won.

No wonder he can’t stop smiling.

“At least one night of the week for the last month-and-a-half, my wife have made a statement like, ‘It really happened,’” Campos said.

But for how much longer?

The PGA Tour has a long history of such moments, and they might happen a lot less often under the new structure for 2026. Only the top 100 players — down from 125 — keep full cards. Field sizes are shrinking. Monday qualifying spots are being reduced. This is more cut throat.

Campos remembers when he first heard rumblings of this new system.

“In the back of my mind I was like, ‘Man, it’s going to be even harder for us now,’” he said. “I’m not a fan of it. I understand why they’re doing it, like cutting time so everyone can finish, and supposedly it’s for the sponsors. Then again, you’re taking away jobs from us. And it’s not easy. There’s so many thousands and thousands of unbelievable golfers that deserve to be there.”

The out-of-nowhere victory — the first by a Puerto Rican since the beloved Chi Chi Rodriguez, who had died three months earlier — is what brought Campos to Maui for the start of a PGA Tour season that he figured would not include him.

It gave him job security for two years, something he has never had, and a chance to plan a schedule instead of hoping tournaments had room for him. And yes, he’s going to the Masters.

None of this seemed remotely possible for so much of the year.

Campos learned his wife, Stephanie, was pregnant in the spring and all he could think about was making sure he could provide for them. And then he started missing cuts, three in a row, then nine in a row. He was running out of time, and so was his wife.

Her due date was the Sunday of the Bermuda Championship, the penultimate tournament of the season. Campos was No. 147 in the FedEx Cup, and even if he stayed in the top 150, chances to play were going to be severely limited in 2025.

He couldn’t afford to miss Bermuda.

“I’ve always had a backup plan,” said Campos, who turned pro after playing at Virginia Commonwealth and who had managed only one previous season in the big leagues. “This was the first time — honestly, things were going extremely bad — I did not have a fallback plan. It was tough on my mind knowing that, ‘Man, I worked so hard for 15 years, I could lose everything and start back at square one.’”

His wife suggested they induce labor. Campos was not willing to leave Puerto Rico until he could bring his wife and child home. Their daughter, Paola, was born Monday evening and he was able to bring them home Wednesday, less than 24 hours before his tee time.

“I remember telling my wife, ‘Can I have 20 minutes with the baby, just by myself in the room?’ It was so cool just holding her,” he said.

Gone was the stress of trying to make cuts the last six months, replaced by peace and joy. And then he flew to Boston, arriving after midnight and sleeping in the airport until his connection to Bermuda in the morning. He arrived at Port Royal just under two hours from his tee time.

That’s normally enough time to prepare to tee off, except Campos kept talking about the birth of his little girl. What followed the next four days is a blur.

He made the cut and then shot 62 in the third round to tie for the lead. And on Sunday, he held his nerve and pulled away with a 68 to win by three. A Golf Channel reporter approached him on the 18th green and Campos was sobbing.

“I just can’t believe this is happening to me,” he said.

The $1,242,000 was more than he had won in his previous 53 starts on the PGA Tour. But this wasn’t about just money. This was about being a tour winner, a lifelong dream. He didn’t even realize he would be going to Kapalua, much less the Masters.

He thought back to when he was 9 and his father was invited to play golf for the first time, thinking it would take an hour or two. He dropped his kids off at the driving range. Six hours later, Campos was still hitting the little white golf ball. He was hooked.

And then in his 14th year as a pro, the week he became a father and feared losing his job, he won the Bermuda Championship.

How did that happen?

“It’s funny how everybody says, ‘All it takes is one week.’ And you always believe it and all that, but you don’t realize it. It’s true in this sport. One week can really change your life and your family’s life.”

