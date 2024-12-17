Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations with Logan Paul for boxing exhibition in India

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations with Logan Paul for boxing exhibition in India View Photo

Conor McGregor says he’s in negotiations to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

McGregor said early Tuesday morning on social media he’s in “preliminary agreements” with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight Paul.

“I have agreed,” McGregor said.

McGregor also said that rumors of a potential bout with Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight champion Ilia Topuria were false. McGregor said he would make his “return to the Octagon” after his boxing exhibition with Paul.

Topuria also denied any speculation he’d fight McGregor.

“The rumors of bout with mchicken are false,” Topuria said on social media. “I don’t fight nor am I interested in fighting with a rapist.”

McGregor’s announcement comes less than a month after a civil court jury in Ireland ruled he must pay nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) to a woman who said he “brutally raped and battered” her at a Dublin hotel penthouse in December 2018.

Nikita Hand said the assault left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. McGregor testified that he never forced the woman to do anything against her will and said she fabricated the allegations after the two had consensual sex.

The Associated Press generally does not name alleged victims of sexual violence unless they come forward publicly, as Hand has done.

The 36-year-old McGregor was once the biggest UFC star, but he hasn’t fought since injuring his leg during a bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He pulled out of a scheduled UFC 303 match with Michael Chandler last June and said later that it was due to a broken toe.

Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer. He previously fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition, among others. His brother Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last month in Arlington, Texas. The Jake Paul-Tyson fight was the first live sports event on Netflix, which announced that the bout was viewed in 60 million households.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

By The Associated Press