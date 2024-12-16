St. Louis to host U.S. Figure Skating championships before 2026 Milan Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The final U.S. Figure Skating Championships before the 2026 Milan Olympics will take place in St. Louis.

U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday the 2026 nationals would be Jan. 5-11 at the Enterprise Center. As usual, they will serve as the final qualifying event before the selection of the team that will be competing at the next Winter Games.

St. Louis has not hosted the U.S. championships since 2006, when Sasha Cohen and Johnny Weir were among the champions.

The upcoming national championships in January will take place in Wichita, Kansas, and will help determine the U.S. team for the final world championships before the Olympics. The 2025 worlds are scheduled for March in Boston.

___

