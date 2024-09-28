Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has his steroid case appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency

ROME (AP) — The steroid case involving top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the Montreal-based body known as WADA announced Saturday.

WADA said it is seeking a ban of one to two years for the U.S. Open champion.

Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not banned in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Aug. 20 because the ITIA determined he was not to blame.

Sinner’s accepted explanation was that the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, who used a spray containing the steroid to treat their own cut finger.

WADA said it filed an appeal on Thursday to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“It is WADA’s view that the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules,” WADA said in a statement. “WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. WADA is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance.”

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer