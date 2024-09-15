Pep Boys NHRA Nationals Pairings

MOHNTON, Pa. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. The race is the 15th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

1. Antron Brown; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Dan Mercier; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Tony Stewart; 7. Tony Schumacher; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Ida Zetterstrom; 10. Doug Foley; 11. Jasmine Salinas; 12. Smax Smith; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Billy Torrence; 15. Doug Kalitta; 16. Brittany Force.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Austin Prock; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Ron Capps; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Chad Green; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Mike Smith; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Daniel Wilkerson; 14. Dave Richards; 15. Buddy Hull; 16. Joe Morrison.

PRO STOCK:

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Cristian Cuadra; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Cory Reed; 13. Eric Latino; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Jerry Tucker; 16. Deric Kramer.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Hector Arana Jr; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Steve Johnson; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. John Hall; 10. Geno Scali; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Ron Tornow; 14. Kelly Clontz.

Sunday’s final results:

Top Fuel — Antron Brown, 3.798 seconds, 327.27 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 3.803 seconds, 332.02 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.896, 332.51 def. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.951, 330.88.

Pro Stock — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.569, 209.26 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.557, 210.47.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.839, 198.38 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.874, 198.12.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Angelle Sampey, 5.304, 273.83 def. Mike Coughlin, 5.307, 273.88.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Phil Esz, Chevy Camaro, 5.522, 262.23 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 10.059, 118.44.

Competition Eliminator — Don Eckel, Dragster, 6.942, 191.35 def. Al Ackerman, Dragster, 7.982, 164.55.

Super Stock — William Kennedy, Pontiac Firebird, 10.449, 128.40 def. Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 9.729, 127.35.

Stock Eliminator — Russell Linke, Chevy Camaro, 10.462, 118.00 def. Dan Fletcher, Camaro, 11.456, 103.55.

Super Comp — Chris DePascale, Dragster, 11.071, 84.21 def. Shawn Fricke, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas — David Morris, Chevy Camaro, 9.919, 166.70 def. Michael Handras, Chevy Cavalier, 9.989, 160.23.

Top Sportsman — Brian Vollman, Cobalt, 7.369, 185.23 def. Michael Grafas, Corvette, 6.956, 197.28.

Top Dragster — Alan Kenny, Dragster, 6.124, 212.96 def. Tim Gray, Dragster, 7.436, 180.07.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.325, 223.50 def. John Montecalvo, Mustang, 6.326, 222.47.

Factory Stock Showdown — Scott Libersher, Chevy Camaro, 7.755, 177.46 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 7.797, 176.03.

Final round-by-round results

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.821, 281.19 def. Josh Hart, Foul – Red Light; Steve Torrence, 5.987, 218.87 def. Brittany Force, 8.973, 70.93; Tony Stewart, 4.348, 230.96 def. Billy Torrence, 6.302, 180.33; Tony Schumacher, 3.759, 329.91 def. Doug Foley, 3.780, 327.51; Justin Ashley, 3.759, 328.22 def. Smax Smith, 4.823, 152.87; Dan Mercier, 3.931, 282.48 def. Doug Kalitta, 8.356, 101.84; Shawn Langdon, 3.753, 332.59 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.745, 327.74; Antron Brown, 3.723, 332.84 def. Jasmine Salinas, 4.338, 260.06;

QUARTERFINALS — Mercier, 5.291, 261.32 def. S. Torrence, 7.014, 110.02; Ashley, 3.771, 330.72 def. Millican, 3.779, 329.58; Langdon, 4.076, 249.39 def. Stewart, 4.351, 212.56; Brown, 3.881, 295.79 def. Schumacher, 4.711, 174.28;

SEMIFINALS — Brown, 4.268, 251.49 def. Mercier, 11.674, 55.82; Langdon, 3.813, 328.86 def. Ashley, 5.348, 133.10;

FINAL — Brown, 3.798, 327.27 def. Langdon, 3.803, 332.02.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.878, 330.96 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 13.242, 71.69; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.875, 334.48 def. Mike Smith, Mustang, 4.211, 245.99; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.940, 327.51 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.886, 164.65; Jack Beckman, Camaro, No Time Recorded def. Joe Morrison, Dodge Charger, Foul – Centerline; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.898, 332.34 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 13.461, 65.66; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.943, 310.63 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.934, 332.67; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 6.130, 163.29 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 11.365, 83.72; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.131, 254.71 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.447, 199.37;

QUARTERFINALS — Tasca III, 5.236, 164.39 def. Capps, Foul – Red Light; Prock, 3.892, 330.07 def. Green, 3.972, 318.09; DeJoria, 4.748, 169.15 def. Pedregon, 6.140, 109.18; Beckman, 3.917, 327.59 def. Todd, 3.947, 317.94;

SEMIFINALS — Beckman, 6.652, 215.48 def. DeJoria, 6.723, 208.55; Prock, 3.931, 328.14 def. Tasca III, 4.619, 184.98;

FINAL — Prock, 3.896, 332.51 def. Beckman, 3.951, 330.88.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.577, 209.98 def. Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 16.458, 50.92; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.566, 209.04 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.587, 208.46; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.571, 208.91 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 11.523, 76.96; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.562, 208.94 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.561, 209.72 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.555, 209.82; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.529, 209.56 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.574, 208.68; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.558, 210.34 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.573, 208.88; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.526, 209.26 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.623, 207.82;

QUARTERFINALS — Stanfield, 6.569, 208.75 def. C. McGaha, 11.661, 81.68; Enders, 6.554, 210.77 def. Hartford, 6.579, 208.97; Anderson, 6.555, 209.43 def. Caruso, 11.501, 75.87; Glenn, 6.538, 209.07 def. Cuadra, 6.570, 209.46;

SEMIFINALS — Enders, 6.570, 209.92 def. Anderson, 6.581, 209.36; Stanfield, 6.562, 208.68 def. Glenn, 18.736, 41.58;

FINAL — Stanfield, 6.569, 209.26 def. Enders, 6.557, 210.47.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.831, 194.58 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.906, 195.05; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.803, 200.68 def. John Hall, 6.888, 195.42; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.833, 197.22 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.845, 196.59; Hector Arana Jr, 6.832, 198.26 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.817, 198.58 def. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.901, 196.93; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.813, 200.08 def. Ron Tornow, Broke – No Show; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.858, 175.37 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, Broke – No Show;

QUARTERFINALS — Herrera, 6.834, 199.23 was unopposed; Arana Jr, 6.812, 198.79 def. A. Smith, 6.822, 199.37; Gadson, 6.893, 196.82 def. Van Sant, 6.905, 194.04; M. Smith, 6.860, 198.17 def. Johnson, 6.896, 193.02;

SEMIFINALS — Gadson, 6.872, 196.85 def. M. Smith, 16.441, 42.67; Arana Jr, 6.884, 195.62 def. Herrera, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Arana Jr, 6.839, 198.38 def. Gadson, 6.874, 198.12.

Point standings:

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 2,181; 2. Antron Brown, 2,180; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,175; 4. Doug Kalitta, 2,148; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,123; 6. Clay Millican, 2,102; 7. Tony Stewart, 2,087; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,085; 9. Brittany Force, 2,048; 10. Billy Torrence, 2,031.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,250; 2. Bob Tasca III, 2,164; 3. John Force, 2,151; 4. J.R. Todd, 2,123; 5. Matt Hagan, 2,113; 6. Ron Capps, 2,108; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 2,082; 8. Blake Alexander, 2,068; 9. Chad Green, 2,067; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,056.

Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,209; 2. Dallas Glenn, 2,200; 3. Erica Enders, 2,174; 4. Greg Anderson, 2,163; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,095; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,078; 7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,072; 8. Jerry Tucker, 2,066; 9. Eric Latino, 2,042; 10. Mason McGaha, 2,037.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,198; 2. Matt Smith, 2,181; 3. Richard Gadson, 2,179; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,138; 5. Chase Van Sant, 2,102; 6. John Hall, 2,099; 7. Angie Smith, 2,096; 8. (tie) Jianna Evaristo, 2,063; Steve Johnson, 2,063; 10. Chris Bostick, 2,033.

