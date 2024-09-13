Firestone remains Indycar’s tire supplier under Bridgestone and Penske deal View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Firestone will continue as the only tire supplier for all IndyCar racing under a long-term extension between Bridgestone America and Penske Entertainment.

The length of the deal announced Thursday was not detailed. But the agreement will keep Firestone as the only tire supplier for all IndyCar races, the INDY NXT developmental series and the Indianapolis 500. Firestone is wrapping up its 25th straight year as IndyCar’s tire supplier going into Sunday’s season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

Paolo Ferrari, executive chairman and CEO of Bridgestone America, said Firestone has been a part of world-class racing since winning the inaugural Indianapolis 500 in 1911.

“We believe motorsports are the ultimate challenge for premium performance and a proving ground for advancing in our goals towards sustainable innovation,” Ferrari said in a statement. “Our relationship with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has been a critical part of these efforts, and we are proud to keep driving forward together.”

Bridgestone has used its Firestone brand and the IndyCar Series and other partners to test and develop new materials. The company used materials from hard-to-recycle plastics and palm oil waste residue for tires used at the last two Indianapolis 500 races. A natural rubber has been used in the sidewall of alternate race tires the past two seasons.

Roger Penske, chairman of the Penske Corporation, said Firestone has been a foundation for racing from the start and this deal continues their “long-term partnership” into the future.

“Our relationship with the team at Bridgestone continues to set an industry standard for success and innovation,” Penske said.

