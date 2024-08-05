Tennis shifts from the Olympics to the US Open after golds for Novak Djokovic and Zheng Qinwen

Tennis shifts from the Olympics to the US Open after golds for Novak Djokovic and Zheng Qinwen View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Hours after he knelt on the red clay, after his body shook as he cried, after he finally got to kiss an Olympic gold medal won for Serbia, Novak Djokovic was asked whether he can consider his tennis career complete.

He already had 24 Grand Slam trophies, after all, putting him ahead of rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — and every other man who’s played the game. He already had a record 400-plus weeks ranked No. 1. And now, at age 37, he collected the gold he desperately wanted, something Nadal (in singles in 2008 and doubles in 2016) and Federer (in doubles in 2008) had but Djokovic did not until Sunday’s 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

“Yes and no,” is how Djokovic’s answer began. “Yes, it’s complete, because I completed all the achievements with this gold medal. But no, because I love this sport. I don’t play it only to win the tournament — I play it because I really love competition. I love the drive, every day, every week, of training my body, perfecting my game, proving myself, still at this age.”

It is surely a mistake to view every step Djokovic takes, every prize he wins, as a statement in the ongoing and unnecessary conversation about which member of the Big Three of men’s tennis is the best of the bunch. Still, those debates carry on.

Who can possibly say what comes next for Djokovic — or Nadal or Alcaraz or women’s singles gold medalist Zheng Qinwen of China or No. 1 Iga Swiatek, for that matter. With the U.S. Open starting in three weeks, and the need to shift from the clay at Roland Garros to the hard courts at Flushing Meadows, there’s not much time for rest or reflection.

“I don’t know about the future, to be honest. I really want … a moment to celebrate,” Djokovic said. “It was a long journey. ”

Zheng Qinwen is the latest addition to the list of young tennis stars

Still just 21, the same age as Alcaraz, Zheng became the first player from China to win an Olympic tennis singles gold.

Her run to the Australian Open final in January marked her as someone to watch. So did her rise into the top 10. This will make her a big star at home and, if she stays on this trajectory, there should be more to come.

Swiatek is just 23. Reigning U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is 20. Add Zheng to the youth movement.

Her strokes were always there, and now her mind is, too, she says. Zheng showed patience and toughness while ending Swiatek’s 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros, eliminating her in the semifinals.

After defeating Donna Vekic in the final Saturday, Zheng said she thinks she’ll play more relaxed now that she’s an Olympic champion. If so, look out.

“I still have a long way to go,” she said, “because winning a Grand Slam is always my dream.”

Will Rafael Nadal play in the U.S. Open?

Nadal is 38 and lost to Djokovic in the second round of singles play, after bowing out in the first round of this year’s French Open, where he has won 14 of his 22 major titles. Nadal and Alcaraz generated a ton of buzz as an old-and-young doubles team before losing in the quarterfinals.

After that defeat, Nadal was asked about playing in New York — he was on the entry list released last month — and paused for a while before responding.

“Looks like not. But I’m going to let you know soon,” Nadal said. “For me, now, I can’t give you a clear answer. I need some time, but for me, (it) looks difficult.”

Coco Gauff heads back to the U.S. Open

The trip to the U.S. Open for Gauff will mark the one-year anniversary of a big occasion: She won her first Grand Slam title there in 2023.

It will be her first defense of a major championship, although she insists she does not see it as a “defense,” just an opportunity.

Gauff often speaks about taking lessons away from losses. It should be fascinating to watch her at Flushing Meadows after her Olympics experience, which included joining LeBron James as a U.S. flag bearer at the opening ceremony along the Seine River, an impromptu breakfast with Noah Lyles just days before he wound up winning the 100-meter dash at the track — and early exits in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

“I’ll try to take the positive out of it,” Gauff said, “and do better next time.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer