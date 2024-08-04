Khongwatmai withdraws from Olympic golf with back injury View Photo

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand withdrew Sunday in the middle of the final round of the Olympic men’s golf competition because of a back injury.

Khongwatmai was even par for the day through 10 holes, 5 over for the tournament, when he walked off Le Golf National.

He is the second player to withdraw from men’s golf this week. Former U.S Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick withdrew after the third round Saturday with an injury to his right thumb that had been bothering him when he arrived.

Khongwatmai was making his Olympic debut.

