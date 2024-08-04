Iconic Olympians Carl Lewis and Michael Phelps honored at gala for their philanthropy contributions

PARIS (AP) — Sharon Stone leaped with joy at the sight of Carl Lewis and was left speechless when Michael Phelps entered the room.

During the Sports for Peace gala at the Four Seasons George V in Paris many shared Stone’s exuberance for the two iconic Olympians. Phelps and Lewis were honored for their outstanding contributions to sport and philanthropy.

Cyclist Masomah Ali Zada accepted the award on behalf of the IOC Olympic Refugee Team.

When Phelps accepted his award, the record-setting Olympian said his goal is to promote healthy living and equip families with swimming skills.

Stone, an honorary chair with Sports for Peace, said that peace can be achieved through awareness from influential figures like Phelps and Lewis. An auction was held to raise money for Lewis’ foundation, which supports a wide array of activities — including organ donor awareness.

The unidentified auction winner won a one-on-one training session with Lewis.