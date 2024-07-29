Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz agrees two-year deal to join Williams Formula 1 team

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has agreed a two-year deal to join Williams, the Formula 1 team said on Monday.

“Carlos will race alongside Alex Albon for Williams Racing for 2025 and into the new F1 regulations era as the formidable pairing look to spearhead the team’s mission to return to the front of the grid,” the team said in a news release.

“Williams Racing would also like to thank Logan Sargeant for his hard work and dedication over the past two years. Logan became the first US driver to score a point for 30 years when he finished 10th in Austin last year, and has played a fundamental role in developing the team.

“Williams will give Logan every support as he looks to continue his racing career for 2025 and into the future.”

Sargeant was the only American driver on the F1 grid, and the first since 2015.

Spanish driver Sainz, 29, has achieved three race victories, 23 podiums, more than 1,100 career points and is fifth in this season’s championship standings.

After becoming the only non-Red Bull driver to achieve a race victory in 2023, Sainz most recently won this year’s Australian Grand Prix, just 10 days after surgery for appendicitis, and he has scored four further podiums this season.

Sainz said: “It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey, and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport.

“The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.”

