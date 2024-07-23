Clear
Andy Murray confirms Paris Olympics will be the two-time gold medalist's last event before retiring

By AP News
Tennis Glance Olympics

Andy Murray confirms Paris Olympics will be the two-time gold medalist’s last event before retiring

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic men’s singles champion Andy Murray confirmed Tuesday he will end his career next week at the Paris Games.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” the 37-year-old Murray posted on the X social media platform.

Tennis at the Paris Olympics starts Saturday on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Murray won his first gold medal on grass at Wimbledon at the 2012 London Olympics — beating Roger Federer in three straight seats — and retained his title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, beating Juan Martin del Potro on hard courts.

“Competing for (Britain) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!” Murray said Tuesday.

Murray had hip replacement surgery in 2019 and several subsequent injuries. He withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month after a procedure to remove a cyst from his spine.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

