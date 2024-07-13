Princess of Wales set to attend Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in rare public appearance

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic.

However, she will not attend Saturday’s women’s final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Wimbledon organizers said the winner’s trophy will instead be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

But she has only one made one public appearance since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III in March.

