National Finals Rodeo to remain in Las Vegas through 2035

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Finals Rodeo extended its agreement to remain in Las Vegas through 2035 and will pay more than $264 million to the competitors and stock contractors.

Las Vegas Events will contribute an additional $1.3 million this year and in 2025 as a signing bonus.

The prize money for this year’s event from Dec. 5-14 will be more than $16.2 million and will be $17.5 million next year. The amount will then increase by $1 million each year through the life of the new contract.

The NFR, often called the Super Bowl of rodeo, has been in Las Vegas since 1985, except in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada temporarily relocated the event to Arlington, Texas.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports