Pro bowler who was arrested during a tournament gets prison time for child sex abuse material

A professional bowler who was arrested while he was competing in a tournament has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Brandon Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was taken into custody Feb. 1 by U.S. Marshals at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis.

At the time, authorities would only say he was wanted on a warrant that stemmed from a secret indictment. But investigators later revealed he had been under investigation by Chillicothe police since February 2023, after a detective received a complaint from Facebook regarding Novak’s account being associated with child sexual abuse material.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Novak’s residence and he told them he had bought pornography from someone on the social media app Snapchat but didn’t know the videos would contain child sexual abuse material. He later admitted that he knew he was buying child sexual abuse material and took steps to conceal it, authorities said.

Novak pleaded guilty in April to 15 charges, including use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was sentenced Thursday.

Novak has been a professional bowler for more than a decade and has won two tournaments, according to his profile on the Professional Bowlers Association website.

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI

Associated Press