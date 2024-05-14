Serena Williams to host The ESPYs in July View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams is returning to the sports spotlight to host The ESPYS in July.

The retired 23-time major tournament winner will be the fourth woman to helm the show honoring the past year’s achievements, athletes and moments. The ESPYS will air July 11 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and Russell Wilson co-hosted the 2020 show, which was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Danica Patrick was the first woman to host solo in 2018, shortly after she retired from auto racing.

“This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” Williams said in a statement Tuesday. “It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone onstage in July.”

Williams won 12 ESPYS during her tennis career.

The ESPYS will follow the July 10 premiere of “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” an eight-part series chronicling her career that airs on ESPN+.

Williams retired after the 2022 U.S. Open and has since devoted her time to such pursuits as a makeup line that debuted in April and a venture capital firm that invests in women and founders of color in early-stage companies. She gave birth to her second daughter last August.

