Patty Tavatanakit takes a 3-stroke lead after three rounds of her home LPGA event in Thailand

By AP News
Thailand Golf LPGA

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

Tavatanakit had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok.

“I did a pretty good job on the front nine. I was quite confident with my putting,” she said. “Nobody can tell what’s going to happen tomorrow. My plan is just to go out there and have fun with my golf game.”

Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 and was in second place while Hye Jin-choi and Emily Kristine Pedersen shot 65s and were tied for third with Hyo Joo-kim, who had a 69 Saturday.

Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was in a group tied for sixth, five strokes behind the leader.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

