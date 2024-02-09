Cristobal Del Solar shoots 57 to set Korn Ferry Tour record

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Cristobal Del Solar of Chile set the Korn Ferry Tour record on Thursday with a 13-under 57 in the Astara Golf Championship, the lowest round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event and matching the record on tours that are part of the Official World Golf ranking.

Del Solar, a 30-year-old who played his college golf at Florida State, played such a flawless round on the Pacos course at Bogota Country Club that he made par on his final three holes and still shot a 57.

He made two eagles, one of them on the 330-yard ninth hole to go out in 8-under 27, tying the Korn Ferry Tour record for nine holes.

The Pacos course is 6,254 yards at some 8,500 feet of elevation.

Del Solar broke the previous Korn Ferry record of 58 held by Stephan Jaeger from the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic in 2016. David Carey was the first player with a 57 in the 2019 Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.

Del Solar became the 53rd player with a sub-60 round on tours around the world — including the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and LIV Golf — since Al Geiberger first shot 59 in the 1977 Memphis Classic.

Last week, Joaquin Niemann shot 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba. Golf worldwide has had at least one sub-60 round every year since 2013.

Del Solar had a four-shot lead. He plays Friday on the Lagos course, which is 7,237 yards.

