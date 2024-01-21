Light Rain
Gauff first player into quarterfinals at Australian Open

By AP News
Australian Open Tennis

Gauff first player into quarterfinals at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff became the first woman through to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Sunday as she beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2.

The 4th-ranked Gauff, who won her first major at the U.S. Open in September, needed just 63 minutes for victory in a match played on Rod Laver Arena in front of the man himself.

“Luckily when I saw him come in I was already well up,” Gauff said. “I heard clapping and knew it wasn’t for us, it was only the first set. But thank you for coming, it’s an honor.”

Gauff will play Marta Kostyuk or Maria Tomafeeva next.

Men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays his fourth-round match later Sunday afternoon against Adrian Mannarino of France.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

