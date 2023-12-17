Wynstock wins Los Alamitos Futurity for trainer Bob Baffert’s 8th victory in 10 years

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Wynstock won the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity by a half-length after a stewards’ inquiry on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his eighth victory in 10 years in the race for 2-year-olds.

Ridden by Kyle Frey, Wynstock ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.53 at Los Alamitos. He paid $29.40, $7.80 and $3.80 at 13-1 odds.

Owned by Edward Allred, who owns the Orange County racetrack, and racing executive Jack Liebau, Wynstock was making his stakes debut. He was coming off a 7 1/2-length victory on Oct. 15 at Santa Anita.

“This horse looked outstanding coming into the paddock,” Baffert said. “He was on his toes and actually looked like he was going to run in the Champion of Champions. He’s a stout, beautiful horse.”

Stronghold paid $4.60 and $2.20. The Baffert-trained Coach Prime, the 4-5 favorite, was another half-length back in third and paid $2.10.

The stewards reviewed bumping between Wynstock and Stronghold inside the final eighth of a mile, but ruled both horses contributed to the incident and there was no change to the order of finish.

Wine Me Up, the third Baffert entrant, was fourth and Ace of Clubs was last.

Wynstock increased his career earnings to $162,740.

