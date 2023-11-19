Paul Azinger out as NBC golf analyst as 5-year contract not renewed

Paul Azinger will no longer be the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports, ending his five years with the network at the Ryder Cup without even knowing that was his last event.

“With the golf and media landscapes now in a more challenging environment, Azinger and NBC will part ways as their current contract ends,” according to a statement from his manager.

Azinger chose not to discuss more specifics to why another contract wasn’t done, only to say Sunday morning it was a mixture of disappointment and surprise. His career in the booth ends abruptly, even missing the Hero World Challenge the first weekend in December, where tournament host Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since April.

NBC now has parted ways with three of its most notable voices in the last calendar year as part of its regular broadcast team — Azinger, Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer