Partly Cloudy
70.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rory McIlroy is Europe’s No. 1 after clinching Race to Dubai

Sponsored by:
By AP News
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing

Rory McIlroy is Europe’s No. 1 after clinching Race to Dubai

Photo Icon View Photo

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Rory McIlroy is No. 1 on the European tour for the fifth time.

McIlroy clinched the Race to Dubai on Sunday without even playing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He is assured of being ahead of the season points race regardless of what happens next week in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy previously won the title in 2022, 2015, 2014 and 2012. Colin Montgomerie was Europe’s No. 1 a record eight times when it was the Order of Merit.

McIlroy leads Masters champion Jon Rahm by 2,083 points, and only 2,000 points are available to the winner in Dubai. McIlroy and Rahm both are playing.

Adrian Meronk of Poland is third and was the only player capable of catching McIlroy. But he had a 75 on Friday at the Nedbank and closed with a 72 to tie for 15th, not earning enough points to close the gap.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 