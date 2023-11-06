Cloudy
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UCSD opens season at home against Denver

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Denver Pioneers at UCSD Tritons

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the Denver Pioneers in the season opener.

UCSD went 10-20 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tritons averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Denver finished 15-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 