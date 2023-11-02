Clear
UCSD opens season at home against Denver

By AP News

Denver Pioneers at UCSD Tritons

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons start the season at home against the Denver Pioneers.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tritons averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.

Denver finished 15-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Pioneers gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

