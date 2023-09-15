Clear
86.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hagestad wins a 3rd title in US Mid-Amateur to earn a trip to the Masters

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Stewart Hagestad won the U.S. Mid-Amateur for the third time on Friday, building a 7-up lead over Evan Beck and holding on for a 3-and-2 victory at Sleepy Hollow.

His victory comes two weeks after Hagestad, a 32-year-old from California, went 2-1 in helping the Americans rally to win the Walker Cup at St. Andrews.

Hagestad earns a third trip to the Masters and a spot in the U.S. Open next year at Pinehurst No. 2. He was the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champion to make the cut at the Masters in 2017 and was low amateur for the week.

In the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Stonewall Golf Club in Elverson, Pennsylvania, Kimberly Dingh of Midland, Michigan, won five of the last six holes to rally for a 2-up victory over Kelsey Chugg in the 18-hole championship match.

Dingh earns a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open next year.

Hagestad had a 5-up lead after 18 holes on Thursday, and the rest of the 36-hole championship match concluded Friday morning because of fog delays that disrupted the schedule.

In chilly weather, Hagestad had two quick birdies and saved par to go 7 up. Beck, who played college golf at Wake Forest, twice managed to cut the deficit to 3 up until he ran out of holes and Hagestad clinched it with a par on the 16th hole.

The Mid-Amateur is for players 25 years or older.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 