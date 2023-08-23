AP PHOTOS: Hungary hosts track and field world championships, a major sports event

Clear
By AP News
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Millions of viewers around the world turned their focus to Hungary this month to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships as the country’s capital of Budapest stepped on the global stage to deliver a major international sports event.

At a cost of nearly $700 million, the city’s sparkling National Athletics Center, on the left bank of the Danube River, is hosting more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries.

Here are some of the best AP images from the first few days of the nine-day track and field event that wraps up on Sunday.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

