Jason Day gets 1st win in 5 years at Byron Nelson; Scheffler finishes 3 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day has his first PGA Tour victory in five years at the Byron Nelson. The Australian shot a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler finished three shots back. Day broke a tie with Scheffler with a chip-in birdie at the par-4 12th. Day finished at 23 under playing on Mother’s Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer. Day’s win came the week before the PGA Championship. The only major among the 35-year-old’s 13 victories was the 2015 PGA.

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer