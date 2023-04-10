Mostly Clear
Dirt-racing star Bell outruns Reddick to win on Bristol dirt

By AP News
The dirt track is soaked at Bristol Motor Speedway where all NASCAR activities were canceled Friday, April 7, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

Dirt-racing star Christopher Bell held on through a restart eight laps from the end and outran Tyler Reddick to win the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell was a whiz-kid dirt sensation growing up and that experience helped the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to his fifth victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick was second for the second straight year followed by Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe.

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

