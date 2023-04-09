Cloudy
67.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

59-1 long shot Lord Miles wins 3-wide end in Wood Memorial

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Lord Miles, a 59-1 long shot, held off favorite Hit Show by a nose with Dreamlike next in a thrilling three-wide finish to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct, earning 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

Lord Miles broke from the No. 8 post in the Grade 2 race for 3-year-olds and briefly seized the lead entering the backstretch before settling back into a lead pack featuring Hit Show, the 8-5 choice, behind Arctic Arrogance and Uncle Jake. As Hit Show moved ahead entering the final turn, Lord Miles came on from the outside to form a three-horse duel down the stretch, all within a nose of each other.

Lord Miles nudged in front over the final 1/16th mile and held off Hit Show and Dreamlike for his first career graded stakes victory and first in four starts this year. He was coming off a fifth-place run in last month’s Tampa Bay Derby.

With Paco Lopez aboard, Lord Miles covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:51.17 and paid $120.50, $25.60 and $13.20. He earned 100 points for second career win. Hit Show returned $3.50 and $2.70 for second, while Dreamlike paid $4.60 for show.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 