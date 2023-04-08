Practical Move wins Santa Anita Derby, Kentucky Derby next

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Practical Move held off Japan’s Mandarin Hero by a nose to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby on Saturday, solidifying his status as a top contender in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Practical Move ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.69. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 3-year-old colt paid $4, $3 and $2.20.

Mandarin Hero returned $6.60 and $4. Skinner was another half-length back in third.

National Treasure finished fourth in his first start in three months after being moved from trainer Bob Baffert’s barn to Tim Yakteen, who also trains Practical Move. Baffert is in the second and final year of serving a ban by Churchill Downs Inc.

Practical Move earned 100 qualifying points for the May 6 Kentucky Derby.

At Keeneland, 8-5 favorite Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice also earned 100 qualifying points on the last major weekend of Kentucky Derby preps.

Ridden by Luis Saez, Tapit Trice covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.00 and paid $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64. Verifying returned $3.70 and $2.92. Blazing Sevens paid $3.74 to show.

The lone remaining Derby qualifier is next weekend’s Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, which offers 20 points to the winner.

