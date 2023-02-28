Light Rain
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

$1.1B wagered in Ohio’s first month of legal sports gambling

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans wagered more than $1.1 billion on sports betting in January, the first month sports gambling was legal in the state.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission released the data Tuesday, noting the bets resulted in $208.9 million in revenue for sportsbooks across the state.

The vast majority of wagers were placed online, officials said, with 16 operators accounting for $205 million in revenue. Ohio’s 14 in-person, retail sportsbooks reported $3.2 million in revenue, while the state’s four casinos showed $86 million in gaming revenues for January.

The state taxes sports gambling revenue at 10%.

Overall, Ohioans scored more than $883.6 million in winnings, according to the data.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 