Boxer Gervonta Davis pleads guilty to hit-and-run charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a November 2020 hit and run that left four people injured, officials said.

His case was scheduled for trial, but Davis entered a guilty plea instead. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

Davis, 28, had just left a downtown Baltimore nightclub the morning of the crash. He was driving a 2020 Lamborghini when he ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota, according to charging documents.

The Lamborghini crashed into a fence after hitting the Toyota, and surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed the driver, later identified as Davis, and a female passenger quickly leave the scene in a black Chevy Camaro that came to pick them up, the documents say. The Camaro later arrived at a Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Baltimore.

Davis, whose driver’s license was suspended, fled to the hotel before Baltimore police officers arrived at the crash site, where occupants of the Toyota suffered bruises, cuts and sprains, according to police. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Davis initially faced over a dozen counts. He pleaded guilty to four: leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify an owner of property damage, driving on a revoked license and running a red light.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A Baltimore native, Davis has added numerous accomplishments to his boxing record despite the open court case. Last month, he defended his WBA world lightweight championship in Washington, D.C.

That fight almost got canceled because Davis was arrested weeks earlier in Florida on domestic violence charges. He was accused of striking a woman in the face.