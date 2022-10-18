Partly Cloudy
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas

By AP News

NASCAR has suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race following his fracas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the weekend. NASCAR classified Wallace’s infraction as behavioral. That could cover Wallace deliberately spinning reigning champion Kyle Larson, his contact with a NASCAR official or his shoving match with Larson. He will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Wallace drives for the 23XI Racing team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

