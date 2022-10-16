Clear
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Keegan Bradley of the United States reacts after putting on the fourth hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi)

Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years

Photo Icon View Photo

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a 2-under 68, one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years.

Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.

Bradley bogeyed two of the last five holes, but came through with a key birdie putt on the 17th to give him a two-shot lead going in the 18th ahead of playing partners Fowler and Putnam.

Bradley’s last PGA Tour victory was in 2018 at the BMW Championship. This is his fifth Tour victory.

Fowler also has not won on the Tour for 3 1/2 years, and Putnam is winless in four years.

The Zozo, played at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo, is the only PGA Tour event in Japan. The prize money is $11 million with $1.98 million to the winner

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 