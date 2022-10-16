Clear
Deontay Wilder KOs Helenius in 1st to get back in win column

By AP News
FILE -Deontay Wilder, right, fights Tyson Fury in a heavyweight championship boxing match Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Wilder still has big plans and a bigger right hand, just like when he was heavyweight champion. He wants to be there again. His climb starts Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, when he returns from consecutive losses to Tyson Fury to fight Robert Helenius at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.

Wilder 43-2-1 (42 KOs) won emphatically in his first fight since getting stopped twice by Fury, the latter in the 11th round last October after Fury got up from two knockdowns.

But Helenius (31-4) wasn’t getting up from the straight right hand that ended the match with three seconds remaining in the first round.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Sports Writer

