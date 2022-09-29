Clear
Royal silks return as King Charles III’s horse finishes 2nd

By AP News
Educator and Tom Marquand, left, in action during the Radcliffe & Co Handicap at Salisbury Racecourse, Thursday Sept. 29, 2022. The famous royal silks returned to British horse racing on Thursday, with the first runner under the ownership of King Charles III, Educator, finishing a distant second at Salisbury. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

SALISBURY, England (AP) — The famous royal silks returned to British horse racing on Thursday, with the first runner under the ownership of King Charles III finishing a distant second at Salisbury.

Educator was the first horse to wear the purple, red and gold silks since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

Her oldest son and heir, Charles, has taken on the royal stable and Educator was sent off as the 11-10 favorite under jockey Tom Marquand for the Radcliffe & Co Handicap.

Okeechobee won by 4 ¼ lengths in the four-horse race.

The queen’s last runner was Improvise, who was beaten narrowly at Epsom on the day the monarch died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

___

