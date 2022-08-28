Clear
Paula Reto wins CP Women's Open for first LPGA Tour title

By AP News
Paula Reto, of South Africa, holds the trophy after winning the the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)



OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.

Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.

Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.

Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.

Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under.

