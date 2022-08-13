Clear
Salinas leads Top Fuel qualifying at Menards NHRA Nationals

By AP News

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Mike Salinas led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Salinas had a 3.754-second run at 323.19 mph on the final pass. He has four event victories this season.

“The way we’re doing this, we’re taking it one round at a time and not getting too far ahead of ourselves,” Salinas said. “There’s a lot of racing ahead of us and a lot of great teams. You can just see the cars getting closer and closer.”

Bob Tasca III led in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Tasca had a 3.930 at 323.81 in a Ford Mustang, defending series champ Anderson ran a 6.623 at 205.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Gladstone had a 6.831 at 195.08 on his Suzuki.

