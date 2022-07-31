Cloudy
Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

By AP News
Tony Finau reacts after making his putt for par on the ninth green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events. Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith, Patrick Cantlay and rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young tied for second. Finau coasted to his fourth career victory, a third title in 11-plus months. He was the 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, where he rallied from five strokes back to win by three. Brendon Todd  was the last to win two straight in the regular season, doing it in 2019.

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

