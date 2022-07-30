Partly Cloudy
Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

By AP News
Tony Finau drives off the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Taylor Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. A stroke a ahead entering the round, Pendrith birdied four of the last five holes for a 66. From Canada, Pendrith is trying to win his first PGA Tour title. Rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young was four strokes back after a 65. He matched the Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 on Friday.

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

