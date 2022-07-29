Clear
97 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pendrith takes 1-shot lead over Finau at Rocket Mortgage

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Taylor Pendrith drives off the 11th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Pendrith takes 1-shot lead over Finau at Rocket Mortgage

Photo Icon View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith of Canada shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Tony Finau into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.Pendrith and Finau shared the first-round lead at 8 under and will be in the final group Saturday, pairing a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie with a 32-year-old veteran coming off his third career victory. Rookie Lee Hodges was three shots back after a 66. PGA Tour rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young tied a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 for a share of fourth place _ five shots back _ with Russell Henley and Stewart Cink.

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 