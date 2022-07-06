Clear
85.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ex-Haiti sports minister repatriated to face rape charges

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian sports minister accused of rape, sexual abuse and indecent exposure was repatriated to Haiti on Wednesday, authorities said.

Evans Lescouflair was arrested Saturday in Puerto Rico and then deported to the Dominican Republic before arriving in Haiti, Haiti’s National Police said.

He is accused of raping an 11-year-old student several decades ago when he was a teacher.

Lescouflair’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

The former sports minister had been scheduled to appear in court in May, but did not show up. Officials then issued an arrest warrant.

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 