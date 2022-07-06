Clear
PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel tournaments in China in October

By AP News

The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have canceled their tournaments in Shanghai that were scheduled for October because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HSBC Champions, part of the World Golf Championships series, was canceled for the third straight year. It was to be played at Sheshan International on Oct. 27-30.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai was to be held Oct. 13-16 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. It also has not been played since 2019.

Both decisions were made with the China Golf Association, which approves golf tournaments.

The announcement Thursday comes as residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing were ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

