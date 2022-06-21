AUTO RACING: NASCAR’s top 3 series heading to Nashville View Photo

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ally 400

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 5 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting fifth.

Last race: Daniel Suarez pulled away from Chris Buescher in the closing laps on the road course in California to earn his first career victory in the series.

Fast facts: Suarez became the 12th different winner through 16 races, enhancing the possibility with 10 regular season races remaining that not all race winners will automatically qualify for the 16-driver playoffs. … Five of the top 12 drivers in the points standings have yet to win a race this year. … Chase Elliott leads the standings by 16 over Ross Chastain, 23 over Kyle Busch and 25 over non-winner Ryan Blaney. … Denny Hamlin, one of four two-time winners, remains the lowest winner in the standings; he’s 21st, 211 points behind Elliott.

Next race: July 3, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Tennessee Lottery 250

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 188 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole position.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger led only six of 75 laps but beat Myatt Snider by 2.879 seconds for his second victory of the season — both on road courses — in the series’ debut at Portland International Raceway.

Fast facts: Allmendinger’s victory came after he started last because of pre-race changes to his car, and after he went a lap down. … Allmendinger’s points lead increased to 43 over Ty Gibbs and 44 over Noah Gragson. … The top eight drivers in points have accounted for 12 victories through 14 races. … Only 21 of 38 cars finished on the lead lap on the 1.97-mile circuit in the Portland debut.

Next race: July 2, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Rackley Roofing 200

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Ryan Preece won after starting sixth.

Last race: Todd Gilliland passed John Hunter Nemechek on the 140th of 150 laps and pulled away after a restart on Lap 147 to win on the dirt in Iowa, winning his first start of the season and for the third time in his career.

Fast facts: Gilliland became the sixth non-regular in the series to win through 13 races. … Nemechek regained the point leads, vaulting from fourth. He leads Zane Smith by five, defending series champion Ben Rhodes by 10 and Chandler Smith by 14. … Zane Smith (3) and part-timer Corey Heim (2) are the only multiple winners thus far this season.

Next race: July 9, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Defending series champion Max Verstappen won from the pole, his fifth victory in six races and sixth overall, in the series’ return to Canada after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Next race: July 3, Silverstone, England.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden won at Road America, his third victory this season, and claimed a $1 million bonus for winning on an oval, street circuit and road course, while Marcus Ericsson reclaimed the points lead by 27 over Will Power.

Next race: July 3, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Bristol, Tennessee.

Next event: June 23-26, Norwalk, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 22-25, Brandon, South Dakota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

