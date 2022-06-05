Cloudy
69.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Australian boxer George Kambosos gestures during a public training session at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, June 2, 2022. U.S.-based Australian boxer Kambosos will put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line on Sunday at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium to fight American Devin Haney. (Diego Fedele/AAP Image via AP)

Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos

Photo Icon View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American boxer Devin Haney has retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after a unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos. The 23-year-old American won three of the first four rounds and was well ahead at the halfway point of the 12-round bout to become undisputed champion in the lightweight division. The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 for Haney. Haney proved to be the better technical fighter before a crowd of 41,129 at the covered Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.  He remains unbeaten with a record of 28-0, including 15 knockouts.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 