Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American boxer Devin Haney has retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after a unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos. The 23-year-old American won three of the first four rounds and was well ahead at the halfway point of the 12-round bout to become undisputed champion in the lightweight division. The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 for Haney. Haney proved to be the better technical fighter before a crowd of 41,129 at the covered Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. He remains unbeaten with a record of 28-0, including 15 knockouts.