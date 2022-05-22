Clear
77.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Tiger Woods grimaces on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

Photo Icon View Photo

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Everyone went into a tailspin on a tough day of wind and cold at the PGA Championship. Mito Pereira managed to steady himself. The 27-year-old from Chile made birdies on three of his last six holes for a 69 at Southern Hills. That gives him a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris going into the final round. Pereira is a PGA Tour rookie, and no rookie has won a major since Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA. The final round won’t be featuring Tiger Woods in his red shirt. Woods shot 79 and withdrew.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 