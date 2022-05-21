Cloudy
Live updates | A soggy start to weekend at PGA Championship

By AP News
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walk on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

8 a.m.

Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Southern Hills had about a half-inch of rain in the early morning hours, along with a lightning show that delayed the start of the third round by some 30 minutes. That left the course a little softer as it was starting to get firm.

Will Zalatoris has a one-shot lead and won’t tee off until early afternoon. On deck is Tiger Woods, who showed great fight in his finish for a 69 to make the cut by one.

Woods was 12 shots behind.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

