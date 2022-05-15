Brittany Force wins at Virginia NHRA Nationals

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Brittany Force won Top Fuel class in the Virginia NHRA Nationals on Sunday and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight took the Funny Car crown at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Force beat four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence with a 3.770-second pass at 334.07 mph for her third victory of the season and 14th overall. The points leader set both ends of the track record in qualifying.

“This has been our greatest season yet,” Force said. “To come on strong with this many wins, I’m so excited. We’ve never won here in Virginia, so it was very cool to get this win. This Wally (trophy) is for (crew chief) David Grubnic because he makes the impossible happen. Any win is special, but to qualify No. 1, set the track record and then get the win, it’s great.”

Hight had a 3.907 at 328.86 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the final against points leader Matt Hagan, picking up his third victory of the season and 56th overall.

Matt Smith won in Pro Stock Motorcycle, beating Steve Johnson with a 6.842 at 198.35 on a Suzuki.