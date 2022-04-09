Mo Donegal wins Wood Memorial for trainer Pletcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal rallied to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Mo Donegal ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.96. Trainer Todd Pletcher tied “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons for most Wood wins with seven.

Mo Donegal earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 7. He has three wins in four career starts and earnings of $621,800.

The 3-year-old bay colt paid $6.30, $3.10 and $2.70 at 2-1 odds.

Early Voting, who led most of the way, returned $4 and $3.80. Skippylongstocking paid $6.20 to show.

At Keeneland, Zandon rallied from the rear to overtake favorite Smile Happy in the stretch and win the $1 million Blue Grass by 2½ lengths.

The Chad Brown-trained colt broke from the No. 4 post at 5-2 odds but fell off the pace to dead last nearing the far turn before charging through traffic into space at the top of the stretch. Zandon chased down Emmanuel before flying past Smile Happy for his second career win in four starts on a cold, overcast day.

Zandon’s Grade 1 victory earned 100 qualifying points toward the 148th Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7.

Zandon covered the muddy-to-good 1 1/8 mile with Flavien Prat aboard in 1:50.35 and paid $6.20, $3.20 and $2.40.

Smile Happy, who entered as the 9-5 favorite, returned $3.20 and $2.40, while Emmanuel paid $3.60 to show.

The other major prep on Saturday was the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby in California.

